25 Years in Tamil Film Industry, Yuvan Shankar Raja Shares An Emotional Note

Music composer and songwriter Yuvan Shankar Raja has recently completed 25 years in Tamil film industry. Yuvan, on February 28, shared a heartfelt gratitude note thanking everyone for their support.

“Let me convey my gratitude to my fans, believers and supporters. Without you all, I wouldn’t be here, 25 years later, doing what I love for myself and for all of you. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” wrote Yuvan in a note.

RELATED NEWS Kannada Music Composer Rajan Passes Away at 87

He also thanked the Directors and Producers for putting their faith and trust in him over the years.

Known as the King of Background Music in Tamil film industry, Yuvan made his debut as a composer in 1997 with the film Aravindan. Despite being the son of the veteran Tamil composer Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan attained fame because of his work only.

Advertisement

Recalling his journey, Yuvan wrote, “From the first few notes as a 16-year-old for the film Aravindhan to the songs I’ve composed for Valimai, and all the new compositions that are yet to be released, the journey so far has been overwhelming and a magical one.”

Remembering his father, Yuvan wrote, “The influence he has had on my life, along with the other great musicians who have inspired me along the way is immeasurable. I am honoured to be his son.”

“Without your titles of “BGM King" and, of course, “Little Maestro", I would not have been able to scale the heights that I have so far,” added Yuvan.

Yuvan ended the note by saying, “As I celebrate these past two decades and a half, I wish to thank you as well for making me who I am. Thank you for 25 years of music, heart, and soul.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.