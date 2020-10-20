25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol are Raj-Simran on Twitter, See Their Special Tribute Posts Here

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) turned 25 on Tuesday. Yes, today the theatrical release of one of the most iconic Bollywood films has clocked 25 years and the classic pair of the leads, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are celebrating it in a rather special way. Twitter India launched a dedicated emoji to mark the silver anniversary of DDLJ and leading actors of the film sent out a Tweet using the emoji.

SRK and Kajol looked back at the 1995 blockbuster by changing their usernames and profile pictures on their social media accounts. They have renamed themselves as their on-screen characters’ names – Raj Malhotra and Simran.

Shah Rukh also shared a special video which is a compilation of the iconic scenes from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

Kajol too marked DDLJ's silver jubilee by changing her Twitter name to Simran, and sharing a special montage on the occasion, Kajol wrote, “Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you#25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf@iamsrk #AdityaChopra.”

Raj & Simran!2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in!I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you♥️#25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf@iamsrk #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/ikkKFef6F1 — Simran (@itsKajolD) October 20, 2020

Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. DDLJ won multiple awards, including the National Award for the Best Film for providing Popular and Wholesome Entertainment and holds the unbroken record for the longest-running Hindi film of all time.

Even after 25 years of its release, DDLJ is hailed as one of Bollywood’s best romantic dramas. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of DDLJ, SRK opened up on the factors that worked for bringing the perfect chemistry between him and Kajol on the silver screen. SRK mentioned that the bond of friendship he shared with his co-star off screen translated into great chemistry in the film.