25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Thank Fans for Loving Raj & Simran With All Their Heart

It can be hard to find something new to say about Aditya Chopra’s romantic classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which has left a lasting impact that so many films in the genre have failed to match before or since its release. The film clocks 25 years today even as it continues to captivate the audiences with the unmatchable charm of its lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Thanking DDLJ fans for showering the film with so much love, Shah Rukh and Kajol have shared heart-warming notes on Twitter, alongside a clip of their iconic characters of Raj and Simran from the film.

"25 years! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf," SRK tweeted. While Kajol wrote, "Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you #25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf @iamsrk #AdityaChopra."

DDLJ is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time as it has played in theatres for more than two decades.

“I think DDLJ is timeless because everybody identifies somewhere down the line with Simran and with Raj. I think they just like these characters a lot! They have liked them for years and years now and it's one of those things that you always like and probably will always like," Kajol said in a statement.