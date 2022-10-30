25 Years of Dil To Pagal Hai: Karisma Kapoor Shares BTS Pics With Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Recreates Iconic Dance

Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer musical drama is completing 25 years of its release today. The Yash Raj Film is one of the much-loved movies by viewers over the years. The film brought in many news to the industry and started many trends. The chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit continues to be cherished till date, while it’s also considered one of Karisma Kapoor’s best work since she won the ‘National Award For Best Supporting Actress’ for this one. Today, on the film’s silver jubilee anniversary, Karisma Kapoor commemorated the occasion by posting BTS pics from the film’s shoot and got fans nostalgic.

Karisma took to Instagram and wrote, “Memories that last forever ❤️💫#25yearsofdtph #timeflies #memoriesforlife.” She also tagged Madhuri and Shah Rukh in the post.

Check here:

View this post on Instagram

Soon after the post was shared, celebs like Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor and others took to the comments section to shower love on the movie and Karsima and dropped heart emoticons.

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit recreated iconic dance on Are Re Are from DTPH and also quizzed fans on their favourite song. The actress looked gorgeous in red ensemble. Along with the post, she wrote, “Celebrating 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai with my favourite song of the movie. Which one is yours? #25YearsOfDTPH @yrf.”

Taking to Instagram, production house Yash Raj Films shared a reel video which they captioned, “25 years ago… Rahul asked ‘Mohabbat kya hai?’ and ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ redefined love and friendship for all of us! Celebrating a movie that is close to all of our hearts combined #25YearsOfDTPH.”

In the video, the production house shared glimpses from the film with the title track playing at the background.

Dil To Pagal Hai received three National awards for providing best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor) and for Best Choreography (Shaimak Davar).

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next action thriller film Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from that he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee’s Jawan which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

