25 Years of Gupt: Bobby Deol’s Iconic Steps in Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela Was a Result of His Broken Leg

The Rajiv Rai directorial Gupt has completed 25 years today (June 4). The suspense thriller is remembered for many reasons and had a surprise element that no one saw coming. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol shared anecdotes from the behind-the-scenes of the dancing number Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela.

The Aashram actor told the tabloid, that he had to rehearse so much just to get the steps right. He also mentioned that during those days, the studios did not have any air conditioning and he used to get drenched in sweat by the end of the day. Due to the sweating, while rehearsing white patches used to form and were visible on the denim. He had worn eight to nine pairs of black denim just to shoot the song.

Recalling behind the scenes of the song, Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, Bobby remembers how his famous dance steps were curated for him.

Bobby also remembers that he broke his leg on the last day of his debut film, Barsaat and Gupt were scheduled immediately after that. “I had an accident on the former’s last day, so Chinni and Rekha Prakash Ji made those hand movements of mine, which became popular as ‘Bobby Deol’s style’!” he exclaimed.

Talking about the promotion campaign, Bobby had revealed that Rajiv Rai booked a music channel for 24 hours. “There would be no other commercial or film ads, besides Gupt. Only Gupt’s songs would keep playing. Can you believe that? It was amazing how he promoted the film because it had so much material,” beamed the actor.

When Bobby was asked whether he was apprehensive knowing that Kajol may steal the show in the film, he said, “I don’t think so. When people watch the work and music, I was dancing so much for the first time, the action was amazing. These kinds of subjects were never made.”

Other than Bobby Deol and Kajol, the films also star Manisha Koirala, Raj Babbar, Om Puri, Kulbhusan Khrabanda, Paresh Rawal, Dalip Tahil, and Prem Chopra among others. The song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela was scored by Viju Shah and voiced by Udit Narayan.

The film has another reason to be remembered, Kajol. She played the role of antagonist and became the first actress to bag the Filmfare Awards for the Best Performance in Negative Role.

