25 Years of Yaarana: Madhuri Dixit Marks the Day by Dedicating it to Two Special People

Today completes 25 years of Madhuri Dixit starrer Yaarana’s theatrical release. The actress is celebrating the silver jubilee of the 1995 romantic thriller.

The occasion also revoked some nostalgic thoughts for Madhuri. She couldn't help but recall memories with her film’s co-star, late actor Rishi Kapoor. Madhuri also reminisced about the experiences of working with her beloved guide and choreographer, Saroj Khan who passed away in July this year.

Madhuri took to Instagram to celebrate Yaarana clocking 25 years. In her special post, she paid tribute to both veteran Bollywood artists - Rishi Kapoor and Saroj Khan. Madhuri shared throwback stills from the film and the famous song, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya. She shed light on some of the fond memories she has from back in the day with Rishi and Saroj, who were both commendable parts of the film’s success.

The first picture is a solo click of Madhuri wherein she is looking beautiful posing for the camera wearing a gorgeous blue saree. The second one is a shot from the much-loved romantic track, Mohabbat Ki Nazrein Karam. It features Madhuri as well as Rishi, who died in April, 2020. Next, is a candid click of her with Saroj Khan, popularly known as Masterji. The picture seems to be taken during one of the rehearsal sessions of the song, Piya Ghar Aaya.

While sharing the post, Madhuri captioned, “Working alongside Rishi ji and learning the steps to #MeraPiyaGharAaaya from Saroj ji are some of my fondest memories... Today as we mark #25YearsOfYaraana, remembering both of them. This is dedicated to them & the whole team ”.

Yaraana directed by David Dhawan also starred Raj Babbar, Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor in important roles. The hit "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya", was taken from celebrated Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s original.

Madhuri Dixit and Rishi Kapoor also co-starred in the 1993 film Sahibaan and 1996 film Prem Granth. Saroj Khan choreographed Madhuri on several songs and other numerous occasions and considered her like her daughter.