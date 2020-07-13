26 Staff Members Working at Amitabh Bachchan's House are Covid-19 Negative, Confirm Swab Test Reports

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were confirmed to be coronavirus positive on Saturday along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Soon after, the actor's residence was declared to be a containment zone and employees working in direct contact of the Bachchan family were immediately quarantined. They were also tested for the novel coronavirus.

As per latest reports, the swab test of 26 staff members working in Bachchan family was taken and the reports of all employees have come negative.

Meanwhile, as per health update from hospital sources, there has been an improvement in Amitabh and Abhishek's health. The two had the same dinner that is being given to corona patients at the Nanavati Hospital. Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at Nanavati Hospital, will reach the hospital and all tests and necessary check up will be done under his supervision.

Also, taking to his blog, the 77-year-old screen icon said he was touched by the wishes coming the family's way for their speedy recovery.

"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," Amitabh wrote.

The Bollywood veteran also said that though it won't be possible for him "to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers" towards the kin, he was grateful to the well wishers.

Other Bachchan family members-- Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda have tested Covid-19 negative but will be quarantined for two weeks. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official said.