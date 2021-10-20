26 Years of DDLJ: Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan had Rejected Aditya Chopra's Offer Initially?

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most iconic films ever created in India. Indeed, for many foreigners, this film is the first word that comes to mind when they think of Bollywood. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in major roles, is about finding and fighting for love. DDLJ was a product of its period, and it demolished many clichés about the ‘Westernised’ NRI and the submissive Indian wife that were popular in 1995. And, to be honest, the classic DDLJ tune still lives rent-free in our minds.

The classic flick completes 26 years of release on October 20. Shah Rukh’s character name in the famous film was Raj. And when we say Raj, we mean the classic Bollywood hero who is a lover boy and smashes the snot out of baddies to defend his sweetheart. Well, kudos to Shah Rukh for this.

However, there are a few fascinating facts about the film that many people are unaware of. One of the most unexpected aspects of the film is that Shah Rukh Khan was unwilling to sign on for the movie at one point of time. Anupama Chopra, a film journalist, recounts how Shah Rukh got to be a part of the film in her book Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: A Modern Classic. He wasn’t interested in performing songs in beautiful settings and then eloping with the girl, as was common in Bollywood.

“Besides, the other two Khans - Aamir and Salman - were doing well in the lover boy roles, and Shah Rukh was pleased to be perceived as different," she adds. Reportedly, it took many meetings for then-debutante filmmaker Aditya Chopra to sign aboard Shah Rukh, and then history was made.

With his outstanding performance in DDLJ, Shah Rukh acquired the title of ‘King of Romance,’ and Raj became a household name.

