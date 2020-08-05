26 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Madhuri Dixit Shares 'Then and Now' Collage with Salman Khan

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared a collage on 26 years of the release of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The collage features Madhuri and Salman Khan. One photo shows a still from the movie, while in the second picture, the two recreate the pose.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Then & now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene.”

She also thanked people for watching and enjoying the movie even today.

Apart from Madhuri and Salman, the film also featured Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo and Bindu.

The cast of the movie organised silver jubilee celebrations last year in Mumbai and also held a special screening of the film.

Renuka also reshared a poster of the film that was originally put out by Rajshri Films on their social media account. The poster shows all the main characters of the movie. Renuka played the role of Madhuri’s elder sister in the film.

The caption of Renuka’s post reads, “A film known for its grandeur, depiction of love, family values and togetherness. A film that continues to rule a million hearts completes 26 years today.”

She expressed gratitude to Rajshri Films and Sooraj Barjatya who directed the movie. Renuka also thanked her followers for “loving 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' unconditionally.”