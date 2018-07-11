26 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: This Video Of The Superstar Talking About His Journey Is a Must Watch

Shah Rukh Khan or better known as the King Khan, Baadshah, Baazigar of Bollywood successfully completed 26 years in the industry on June 29. Khan in these 26 years has not just reigned Bollywood, but also impressed his fans with his appearance on the small screen, commercials and billboards lining the streets of Indian cities. Khan grabbed everyone’s attention as 'Abhimanyu' on popular TV show Fauji, but that time no one had the slightest idea that a boy not belonging to the industry would one day also rule it.On completing “exactly half a lifetime of being ‘others’”, Khan hopes to have touched the lives of people during his journey.Khan recently took to his Instagram and Twitter handles to share his life experiences. “This journey is incomplete without u all. Here’s telling all of u who made this possible how happy u make me feel,” his post read. In over six-minute-long video, Khan talks about his success, failure and what he has learnt from them. In the video he also talks about the birth of his three children, and how each incident in his life taught him to be happy.The video begins with the grand King Khan entry and his inspiring words, “It has been 26 years, and I have learnt a lot on this rollercoaster ride of love, hate, and yeah, sometimes, sadness,”Taking an off-the-cuff tone, he talk to the fans as he tells them his journey as an actor with a focus on Fauji, a show which taught him how to face the camera to and further talks about how he became a “Gentleman” as well as a Baazigar. Later, he talks about being 'Raj' - a character which got him immense love from the audience.In 1999, he became the Baadshah of Bollywood. The new millennium got him a variety of movies from being Ashoka to Devdas. It was undoubtedly a rollercoaster ride for him which brought him both success and failure. In conjunction with playing the reel roles, he was also essaying the role of a father to Aryan and Suhana in real life.He further talks about how movies taught him to “live, laugh and love because kya pata kal ho na ho”. The year 2005, as he says, seemed quite confused.Next, he mentions the episode wherein he lost his cool at a cricket stadium. The actor also remembers his late mentor, and a father figure Yash Chopra and his last movie with him Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and focuses on his youngest son AbRam, who took away the negativity surrounding him.Khan concludes the video by stating how the years passed by in a flash. But as he says, he still feels that “picture abhi baaki hai mere dost . Shuru se shuru karte hai, zero se.”On the work front Shah Rukh will be soon seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero.