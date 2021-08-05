27 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: When Salim Khan’s Advice Saved Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan Starrer Film

Many remember Hum Aapke Hain Koun with a smile on their face and nostalgia in their heart. A film that went on to become a massive hit and managed to pull many to the theatres, is adored by one and all. But this wasn’t the case initially when the film was shown to industry insiders, who found its lengthy running time — a little more than three hours — difficult to sit through. So, how did this Madhuri Dixit -Salman Khan starrer go from being a doomed project to one of the epic classics of our times? What saved this sinking ship and made it a blockbuster?

In a 2014 video director Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan reminisced some memorable moments of the film as it turned 20. The director revealed that only two people appreciated the film, Salman’s father, screenwriter-producer Salim Khan and YRF honcho Aditya Chopra. Sooraj shared that his film had 14 songs, but Salim Khan advised him to get rid of two songs from the movie — Chocolate Lime Juice and Mujhse Juda Hokar. Hence, these songs have been aired on television but can be found nowhere in the film. The director goes on to add that after removing the two songs the collection of his venture rose by leaps and bounds.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time and did a decent business in the overseas market too. The film recently completed 27 years. It also starred Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, Satish Shah and Himani Shivpuri in supporting roles. The plot revolves around Nisha (played by Madhuri) and Prem (Salman), how they first meet when their siblings’ match is being arranged to how they eventually fall in love. The trials and tribulations they face before being united form the crux of this love story.

