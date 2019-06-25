27 Years of Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood: 5 Iconic Performances By the Actor

Shah Rukh Khan, who is better known as "King of Bollywood" has completed 27 years in the Industry. The ‘Zero’ actor has surely come a long way from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Dear Zindagi without having any Godfather in the industry. Apart from being a superstar, he is also one of the most influential men across the globe. He is loved and worshipped by his fans across the globe.

Even the critics can't seem to hate him. Along with being a renowned star, he is also a successful actor. All thanks to his incredible acting and iconic performances.

So, as the Darr actor completes 27 years of love, hate and everything in between onscreen, we bring to you, a list of his iconic performances that you need binge-watch if you haven't already:

Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge (1995):

One of the longest running Bollywood movies of all time, DDLJ is the film that every Bollywood fan comes back to when they need a dose of romance. This is the movie where it all started. With his iconic acting, the king of romance made everyone fall in love with his character Raj.

Devdas (2002):

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas is still one of his best works. This timeless classic witnessed SRK romancing with Aishwarya while finding a solace in Madhuri Dixit. It is often said that if anyone can do justice to Devdas character, it is Shah Rukh Khan. This movie even saw one of the greatest bromances between Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan.

Swades (2004):

This movie saw a whole different persona of Shah Rukh Khan. In this movie he was no longer the "King of Romance". All we saw onscreen was Mohan, who was a project manager for NASA. The movie was all about the journey of Mohan who travels to India and realizes his responsibility towards his country.

Chakk De India (2007):

Chakk De India is the movie that everyone looks up for inspiration. The dialogue “Sattar minute, sattar minute hain tumhare paas…” from Chak De India still gives everyone Goosebumps. This movie featured SRK as a hockey coach Kabir Khan, who was there to build and train women's hockey team.

Veer-Zara (2004):

One of the best Bollywood romances directed by Yash Chopra, Veer-Zara was an emotional roller-coaster ride for every viewer. Even though it featured both Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as star- crossed lovers, it was SRK who owned 'Veer Zara" with his unforgettable performance as Veer.