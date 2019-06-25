27GoldenYearsof SRK: 15 Motivational Quotes by Shah Rukh Khan That Will Inspire You in Many Ways

Shah Rukh Khan has completed 27 years in Bollywood today, and the fans are going crazy with all their love and wishes for the King Khan. After acting in more than 80 Bollywood films, and earning numerous accolades, SRK made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana. While Shah Rukh’s acting career started off with 1989 TV series Fauji, it was 1992 when the King of Romance entered the world of Bollywood.

In these 27 years, Shah Rukh has not only won hearts with his movies, but has been equally involved in giving out messages that are inspirational and motivational. From TedX talks to hosting award shows, SRK is gifted with a magic of words, along with exceptional acting talent. On his completion of 27 years in Bollywood, let’s remember the King Khan through his words:

1. It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all clarity in the world.

2. Don’t become a philosopher before you become rich.

3. Money is a good thing to run after. It is very important to be financially stable but you have to keep your wrongs and rights in mind. Don’t shy away from earning but without selling your soul.

4. Whatever it is that pulling you back, is not going away unless you stand up and start forging your path in the opposite direction. Stop whining and start moving.

5. A moment will come when there isn’t anything that’s going right. But don’t panic. With a little embarrassment, you will survive it. All you have to do is make a move and move on a bit.

6. Making the mistake of thinking your dreams will take flight without you having to flap madly at those wings to get up into the sky, is plain silly.

7. Your innermost secrets you should confide to your mother and your fears to your father. I have neither, so I end up confiding it to my acting.

8. Don’t let your fears become boxes that enclose you. Open them out, feel them, and turn them into the greatest courage you are capable of.

9. As an adult, I have come to understand that there is nothing of more value than your capacity for diligence and your ability to work hard.

10. When you get to be 50, you will know that the bulk of your regrets are from not having done what you wished to do.

11. Study hard. Work hard. Play harder. Don’t be bound by rules, don’t hurt anybody and never ever live somebody else’s dream.

12. Success is not a good teacher. Failure makes you humble.

13. There might come a time when you feel lonely. That is when your creativity will be like your best friend.

14. You can’t spend your life explaining yourself to people. You really need to learn to ignore a lot of things that people say about you.

15. Laziness isn't merely a physical phenomenon, about being a couch potato, stuffing your face with fries and watching cricket all day. It's a mental thing, too, and that's the part I have never aspired for.