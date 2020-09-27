Cinema Halls, Plays to Reopen in West Bengal from October 1, Says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that all jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows would be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from October 1.

"To return to normalcy, jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct," Banerjee tweeted late on Saturday night.

To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 26, 2020

The CM said that it would be a subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks and compliance to precautionary protocols.

All cinema halls and theatres remained shut since the Covid-19 lockdown began in March this year across the state. While the production of films and TV shows have resumed in various parts of the country, no state has pfficially announced the re-opening of cinema halls till now.

The release of many Bollywood and regional films had to be delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. During the lockdown, many films headed directly to OTT, while many other filmmakers, especially of the big-budget movies, decided to wait for theatres to re-open.