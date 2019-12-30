Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Second Case Against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh for Hurting Christian Sentiments

Punjab Police registered a second case against actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community on a TV show.

IANS

Updated:December 30, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Second Case Against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh for Hurting Christian Sentiments
Punjab Police registered a second case against actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community on a TV show.

The Punjab Police registered a second case against actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community on a TV show.

The latest case was registered in Ferozepur cantonment on Saturday. Earlier, it was registered in Ajnala town in Amritsar district.

Peaceful protests have been continued in several parts of Punjab against them despite Raveena seeking an apology, if they hurt someone's feelings.

"I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt," Raveena tweeted.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Front, in Punjab's Ajnala town.

He alleged that religious sentiments of the Christians have been hurt, when the stars trivialised the word "Hallelujah", while trying to pronounce it.

"Hallelujah" is a Hebrew word meaning "Praise ye, Yah", referring to the Lord.

The case was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was registered on the complaint along the video footage of the programme.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram