2nd Schedule of Shooting for Varsha Vishwanath’s Movie Begins in Vizag

Varsha Vishwanath, the daughter of glamourous Telugu actor Vani Vishwanath, will soon make her Tollywood debut. The second schedule of shooting for her film has started in Vizag. The film is being directed by Kittu Nalluri and is being produced by Gajula Veeresh on Tiger Hills production, and it is under the banner of Swastika Films.

The composer of the film is Mani Sharma. Mani has been a composer for several superhit films. The lead role of veteran music director Koti is being played by Pawan K Achala while other roles are being played by Sadan, Lavanya, Raja Ravindra Raja Sri and others.

‘Oxygen Express’ Train Leaves for Maharashtra from Vizag's RINL Plant With Vishnusurya Gunta as an executive producer of the film, some of the key scenes of the film are currently being shot in Vizag. The maker of the film, Gajula Veeresh, said that the first schedule has concluded, and they have started working on the second schedule now. He added that the shooting of the first schedule has gone well and as per plans. The director said that they are making a film which will not fall short of expectations. The chemistry between Rajiv Salur and Varsha Vishwanath also looks great on the screen. As per director Kittu Nalluri, the film is very entertaining and will entertain people from all walks of life.

It is also being said that Mani Sharma’s music will be one of the highlights of the film. More details about the movie will soon be revealed. The entire team of the film has a lot of expectations from this project.

