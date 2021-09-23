2nd Schedule of Shooting for Varsha Vishwanath’s Movie Begins in Vizag

Varsha Vishwanath, the daughter of glamourous Telugu actor Vani Vishwanath, will soon make her Tollywood debut. The second schedule of shooting for her film has started in Vizag. The film is being directed by Kittu Nalluri and is being produced by Gajula Veeresh on Tiger Hills production, and it is under the banner of Swastika Films.
With Vishnusurya Gunta as an executive producer of the film, some of the key scenes of the film are currently being shot in Vizag. The maker of the film, Gajula Veeresh, said that the first schedule has concluded, and they have started working on the second schedule now. He added that the shooting of the first schedule has gone well and as per plans. The director said that they are making a film which will not fall short of expectations.
The chemistry between Rajiv Salur and Varsha Vishwanath also looks great on the screen. As per director Kittu Nalluri, the film is very entertaining and will entertain people from all walks of life.
