3 Actors Rejected Bimbisara Before Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara is rewriting records. It is remarkable that the intriguing time travel thriller broke even in its first weekend itself. And in five days, the film has churned Rs 23 crore from the worldwide box office.

With the Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer, Vashisht, a new director, was introduced to the industry. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was not the first choice of the debutant director and he had narrated the movie’s story to four other actors from the industry. However, none of them come forward to do the film with him.

The reports suggest that Mallidi Venu, now known as Vashisht, wanted to make a movie with a historical backdrop starring Allu Sirish bankrolled by Allu Aravind under the Geeta Arts banner. But for some unknown reason, the project got shelved.

Later, the director approached actors Nitiin and Ram for the film but nothing worked out, and that’s how Bimbisara turned to Kalyan Ram.

Interestingly, after Mallidi Venu got his project with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, he changed his name to Vasisht.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is not only the lead actor in the film, but he has also financed it. Reportedly, the actor has invested around Rs 15 crore in the project. The risk has paid off as the film has successfully garnered praise from the corners.

The actor and director both have been applauded for their work in the movie. Bankrolled by Hari Krishna K on the NTR Arts banner, the film also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy in pivotal roles.

In the technical team, the cinematography has been handled by Chota K Naidu, and music is given by Santhosh Narayanan. Tammi Raju has done the editing whereas art direction went into the hands of Kiran Kumar Manne.

