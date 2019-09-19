3 Arrested for Duping Luck By Chance Actress Isha Sharvani of Rs 3 Lakh

Three men, who duped "Luck by Chance" actress Isha Sharvani by pretending to be Australian Tax Officers, have been arrested.

According to Delhi Police's PRO: "In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD) has arrested three men who had duped a renowned NRI female actor/performer, Ms. Isha Sharvani, who now lives in Perth, Australia, pretending to be from Australian Tax Office.

"She was induced to transfer 5,700 AUD (around Rs 3 lakh) via Western Union and RIA Money Transfer."

Isha made her Bollywood debut with "Kisna" in 2005 opposite Vivek Oberoi.

She was later seen in films like "Good Boy, Bad Boy", " David" and "Qarib Qarib Singlle" among many others.

