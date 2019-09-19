3 Arrested for Duping Luck By Chance Actress Isha Sharvani of Rs 3 Lakh
Three men who duped Isha Sharvani, who now lives in Perth, Australia, pretending to be from Australian Tax Office.
Image of Isha Sharvani, courtesy of Instagram
Three men, who duped "Luck by Chance" actress Isha Sharvani by pretending to be Australian Tax Officers, have been arrested.
According to Delhi Police's PRO: "In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD) has arrested three men who had duped a renowned NRI female actor/performer, Ms. Isha Sharvani, who now lives in Perth, Australia, pretending to be from Australian Tax Office.
"She was induced to transfer 5,700 AUD (around Rs 3 lakh) via Western Union and RIA Money Transfer."
Isha made her Bollywood debut with "Kisna" in 2005 opposite Vivek Oberoi.
She was later seen in films like "Good Boy, Bad Boy", " David" and "Qarib Qarib Singlle" among many others.
