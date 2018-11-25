English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3-day Mourning in Karnataka for Actor-turned-politician Ambareesh
Actor-turned-politician MH Ambareesh passed away at a private hospital on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest.
Ambareesh has acted in over 200 films and served as the Karnataka housing minister in the previous Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.
The Karnataka government on Sunday declared three-day mourning for actor-turned-politician MH Ambareesh who died at a private hospital on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest.
"As a mark of respect to the departed leader, government has declared an official mourning of three days," a statement from Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's office said.
The 66-year-old super star of the sandalwood industry was a former cabinet minister in the previous Congress government from May 2013 to June 2016.
ALSO READ | Ambareesh: Godfather of Kannada Film Industry Who Was Too Candid for Politics
He was also the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting in the first United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2006-2007 and a Parliament member from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, about 100 km from here.
This is the second time in November the state government declared mourning after doing so to late Union Minister Ananth Kumar on November 12 when he died in the city.
Ambareesh died around 10.15 p.m. on Saturday after a massive cardiac arrest a couple of hours after he was brought to Vikram Hospital due to respiratory problem.
Follow @news18movies for more
"As a mark of respect to the departed leader, government has declared an official mourning of three days," a statement from Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's office said.
The 66-year-old super star of the sandalwood industry was a former cabinet minister in the previous Congress government from May 2013 to June 2016.
ALSO READ | Ambareesh: Godfather of Kannada Film Industry Who Was Too Candid for Politics
He was also the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting in the first United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2006-2007 and a Parliament member from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, about 100 km from here.
This is the second time in November the state government declared mourning after doing so to late Union Minister Ananth Kumar on November 12 when he died in the city.
Ambareesh died around 10.15 p.m. on Saturday after a massive cardiac arrest a couple of hours after he was brought to Vikram Hospital due to respiratory problem.
Follow @news18movies for more
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched in India for Rs 26.95 Lakh, 4x4 Priced at Rs 29.95 Lakh
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Primed to Succeed What Was The Benchmark Affordable Android Phone, Till Now
- German Teen Loses License Just 49 Minutes After Passing the Driving Test
- PUBG Video With Humorous Takes on The Battle Royale Game Goes Viral: Watch Video
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in India Under Rs 2 Lakh – Jawa, Royal Enfield, Bajaj and More