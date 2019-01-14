3 Idiots Star Sharman Joshi Stands by Rajkumar Hirani Amid #MeToo Allegations

The allegations of sexual assault against director Rajkumar Hirani has sent Bollywood into a tizzy. While the filmmaker has denied the allegations, some members of the film fraternity have expressed shock over the news.After Sanju actress Dia Mirza called it 'deeply depressing', actor Sharman Joshi, who has worked with Hirani in the epic hit 3 Idiots, has spoken out on the issue.Calling him a man of immense integrity, character and honour, Sharman tweeted that he stands by Hirani, using the hashtag #IStandForRajuHiraniAccording to a HuffPost India article on Sunday, a woman claimed that Hirani had sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018.Dia, a close friend of Hirani who's worked with him in Lage Raho Munnabhai and Sanju, reacted with stupefied confusion."I am deeply distressed by this news. As someone who has known and respects Raju sir for 15 years, I can only hope that a due official enquiry is conducted. He is one of the most decent human beings I have ever worked with and I think it would be grossly unjust on my part to speak on this as I do not know the details," Dia said.