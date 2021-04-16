3 Things Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes to Her Bed: 'Wine Bottle, Pajamas and Saif Ali Khan'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has tried her hand at cooking on the show Star Vs Food on discovery+, shooting for a special episode in which she baked a pizza from scratch. Under the watchful mentorship of Chef Sarita Pereira, Kareena made a gourmet pizza for a few of her closest friends while getting candid about her love for food and dishing out little-known details about her life.

Talking about whether or not she cooked during the lockdown, Kareena shared, “I think during the lockdown, everyone was kind of making banana bread, I didn’t make banana bread, but Saif was really experimenting with a lot of food."

She revealed that her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur had a great time last year with baking dishes at home. While talking about who oversees the kitchen at her house, she said, “Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of the in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice jazz music."

Kareena got in a candid conversation with her friends Tanya, Shibani and Anshuka and opened up about the three things she takes to her bed with a very quirky answer. She said, “A Wine Bottle, Pajamas and Saif Ali Khan." She chuckled and added, “I think it’s the perfect answer, and I am having the hamper."

On the overall result of her stint in the kitchen, she said, “I think I have done a pretty good job, like I actually made this from scratch. Of course, with her guidance but it is tasting amazing."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here