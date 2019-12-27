3 Years Ago, I was Frustrated As I wasn't Getting the Work I Wanted, Says Nora Fatehi

Ever since the recreated version of 'Dilbar' song arrived, Nora Fatehi has gone from a reality TV star to serious internet sensation. Since then, Nora has become the reigning dance queen in Bollywood.

However, it hasn't always been easy for Nora, who auditioned at an exhaustive pace, until she was offered something substantial. She is currently gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D, in which she plays the role of a dancer.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor as professional dancers from India and Pakistan, respectively, who refuse to come together.

"It's very surreal. Sometimes I get very happy then sometimes I get very scared. Because I don't want it to end. I want it to keep going and going. But of course, If I look at three years ago, I remember sitting in my room alone very frustrating and upset because I wasn't getting the work I wanted and people were not actually recognising my talent," said Nora.

"I remember telling myself, 'Mera time bhi aayega (one day my time will come).' And when I said that to myself, I saw all of this (new projects) happening, so for me, coming from outside, not being the industry kid, I'm so grateful. I just want to work and I just want to prove myself and to get to work with Remo sir was a dream. I have many more dreams and I hope there are many more directors out there that will have courage to work with me also because I have a lot to offer and I can't wait," she added.

On collaborating with Nora for the first time, Varun said, "Every time she comes up with a new song, she breaks the internet. So, I thought when she and I'd do a song together let's see what happens to the Internet. The idea was basically to break the internet only. Since Nora has already done so many super hit dance specials, we thought what new we could do with her, and therefore, we came up with an original dance song. She has previously done most of the dancing on remixes, and Garmi is an original piece of work."

The two were interacting to the media at the launch of Street Dancer 3D's new song 'Garmi'. The song has been composed by rapper Badshah, who has also sung it along with Neha Kakkar.

