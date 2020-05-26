3 Years on, Sachin Tendulkar Looks Back at Sachin A Billion Dreams

Sachin: A Billion Dreams released three years ago on this date, and cricket world's Master Blaster recalled how the film was more than a biopic for him.

It took producer Ravi Bhagchandka eight months to convince Tendulkar to agree for a film to be made on him.

"I was approached a number of times, but Ravi convinced me that this film would allow me to be myself first, a sportsman. The film was like a cricket game for me where everything I did was captured. It was an honest story and I'm glad it was made," Tendulkar said.

Directed by James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is interspersed with real-life footage of the cricketer's childhood and iconic matches, along with scenes that recreate moments from Tendulkar's life.

The entire process took four and a half years. But for Bhagchandka, it was a film that had taken root years ago when he first started following Tendulkar.

"Even though Sachin's grand story is no secret, I realised that no one knew what really went on in his head while he performed, his personal life, his emotions. Three years after releasing the film, I still believe that Sachin's is a story that is meant to be celebrated. Not just by cricket fans in the country, but by every Indian," said Bhagchandka.

