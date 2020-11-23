'30% Chance of Death...' Rana Daggubati Talks About Health Struggles on Samantha Akkineni’s Show

Actor Rana Daggubati opened up on his health struggles on Samantha Akkineni's chat show called, Sam Jam. A promo of the show shared by Aha Video shows Samantha saying that they received a piece of critical information and asked Rana what happened. To this, the 36-year-old Telugu actor said that there was a pause button suddenly when life was on fast-forward. He shared that there were troubles with BP, calcification around the heart and kidney failure. “It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight,” he said.

After hearing Rana say this, Samantha said that she has seen him during that period standing like a rock while everybody around him crumbled. “I have seen that in front of my eyes and that is why he is a super hero to me,” said Samantha.

Samantha and Rana also happen to be relatives as Samantha’s husband Naga Chaitanya is Rana’s cousin. Last year, when a picture of Rana surfaced on the internet where he was looking lean, there were speculations among his fans that the actor was struggling with health issues.

In January 2020, Rana had walked out of Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj The Pride Of India reportedly citing health reasons.

The actor married Miheeka Bajaj in August 2020. Recently, a picture of Rana with wife Miheeka and his in-laws surfaced on the internet. The family met to celebrate the festival of Dussehra.

Rana played the popular role of Bhallaladev in the Baahubali franchise. Apart from Telugu and Tamil films, Rana has also worked in Hindi films. He debuted in Bollywood with the 2011 film Dum Maaro Dum.

The actor will next be seen in the 2021 film Haathi Mere Saathi with Pulkit Samrat. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie is expected to release on Makar Sankranti.