30 Years After Ram Lakhan, Anil Kapoor & Jackie Shroff to Star In Another Cop Drama for Subhash Ghai
The long-time friends will reportedly play 50-year-old cops in a crime comedy to be produced by Subhash Ghai.
Image: Instagram
Having starred in several Bollywood films together, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are coming together once again for a project with filmmaker Subhash Ghai. The long-time friends will play 50-year-old cops in a crime comedy to be produced by Ghai.
A few months back, Anil had said that a reunion is on the cards with his Ram Lakhan and Parinda co-star. A source close to the development has now confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that the film is scheduled to go on the floors in the next few months and is titled Ramchand Kishanchand.
"It's a crime-comedy that tells the story of two 50-year-old cops and is slated to go on the floors in Mumbai later this year," the source added. Incidentally, their 1989 film Ram Lakhan also had Anil and Jackie play brothers working in the police force. While Jackie was the righteous and honest cop, Anil played his younger brother who gives into to corruption for personal gains.
When contacted, 62-year-old Jackie refused to divulge any details about the upcoming movie, saying, "It's always a 'yes' for a Subhash Ghai film." He was last seen playing Salman Khan's father in Bharat, that released to an overwhelming response at the box office last week.
Ghai himself stayed tight-lipped about the project, revealing only this, "We have been working on various scripts for Anil and Jackie and have liked one." Anil, 62, chose not to comment on the upcoming movie. He was last seen in the comedy Total Dhamaal, and has Pagalpanti and Malang in the pipeline.
Jackie and Anil have also worked together in films like Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and 1942 A Love Story.
