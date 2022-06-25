30 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: When SRK Said He Feels ‘Alone’ Despite All Fame and Money

King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan completed thirty magnificent years in Bollywood and to mark the make the milestone, he dropped a fresh look from his highly anticipated film Pathaan. Do we even need to mention his post took the internet by storm? SRK unveiled the motion poster of the film along with the release date. The poster showed the rugged avatar of him with a gun in one hand and an unshaved dacoit look.

Shah Rukh Khan in the caption wrote, “30 years and not counting because your love and smile have been infinite. Here is to continuing with Pathaan. Celebrate Pathaan with # (hashtag) YRF50 on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

As Baadshah of Bollywood completed his thirty years in the Hindi cinema, let’s revisit one of his old interviews where he spoke about feeling lonely despite having money, fame, and people who loved him. Wondering what made him say that? In 1997, in a chat with Simi Garewal, the Chak De India actor said, “I read somewhere I have so much fame, so much money, I have so many people loving me and why is it that I feel alone. It’s not at all in any which way that reflects upon how much my wife cares for me or my sister loves me or the people around me care for me. But it’s something they also can’t sort out.”

Shah Rukh explained that his thoughts bring back memories from the past which makes him sad. So, he tries to escape from them.

He also added a clarification that he didn’t have a sad childhood but a happy one. “There’s no one thought I can pick up and say that look I think of my mother on the bed and she was dying or my father dying or any sad childhood memory because I’ve really not had a sad childhood. I have had a very happy childhood. It just seems that they say that the most difficult thing about life is to get out of it alive. I just keep searching for this want for a living,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, other than Pathaan, SRK will be seen in Jawaan. As per the reports, he may be making his cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Bhramashtra.

