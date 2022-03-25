3000 Technicians to 300 Days of Shooting, What Went Into the Making of RRR

SS Rajamopuli’s magnum opus RRR has hit the theatres today across India in different languages. The film, which is a period action drama, has left cine-goers highly impressed. Post the stupendous success of the Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli’s direction in this film has been appreciated.

The performances of actors have also impressed the fans. And this was possible only because of the hard work by the whole team behind RRR. A lot went into the preparation for this film.

The film has been made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crores. Some reports even claimed that the budget was around 500 crore. At least 3000 technicians have worked on RRR, while nine co-directors also contributed to the film. It took over 300 days to complete the shooting of RRR.

A lot of time was first devoted to rehearsals so that actors get into the skin of their characters. About 75 days had been allotted to film the action sequences, and 40 fighters from other countries took part in the film. At least 2500 crew people were also hired from London.

The film was shot at the Aluminum Factory, Hyderabad and Ramoji Film City. Some scenes were also filmed in Delhi. Overseas locations like Bulgaria, Netherlands and Ukraine were also used for shooting some important sequences.

Ram Charan, enacting the character of Alluri Sitarama Raju, filmed for introduction scenes and climax in Ramoji film City. N.T. Rama Rao Jr, who plays Komaram Bheem, shot his share of scenes in Bulgaria. It was here that N.T. Rama Rao Jr’s fight sequences with the tiger were filmed. Graphics were done at Moving Pictures Company in London.

Rajamouli went carefully with the minutest details of the film. He researched a lot about the bikes used in the 1920s.

