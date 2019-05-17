Take the pledge to vote

32 Years After Mr. India, Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur Working on Another Film Together?

The two last worked together over three decades ago on the blockbuster film Mr. India.

IANS

Updated:May 17, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
32 Years After Mr. India, Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur Working on Another Film Together?
Shekhar Kapur and Anil Kapoor. (Image: Twitter/Shekhar Kapur)
There's a new project in the pipeline for Shekhar Kapur and actor Anil Kapoor, who made a formidable director-actor pair in the iconic 1987 film Mr. India, and it could even be a sequel.

Anil and Shekhar recently met and shared a glimpse of the meeting on Twitter.

Teasing his fans, Shekhar tweeted on Friday, "Discussing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them Anil."




To which Anil replied, "Feels like deja vu! Shekhar and I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We're hoping to create the same magic we did before with Mr. India."




In the photograph, Shekhar is seen adjusting a cap on Anil's head.

In Mr. India, Anil portrayed the character of Arun Verma, who wore a blazer and white hat throughout the film.

Recalling Arun's style, Anil quipped, "The cap adjustment was lucky then, and it might do the trick this time as well."

Mr. India is the story of a poor man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After discovering his scientist father's invisibility device, he rises to the occasion and fights to save his children and all of India from villain Mogambo—a terrific performance by late actor Amrish Puri. The film also features late actress Sridevi, who earned the title of Hawa Hawaii with the blockbuster, courtesy the hit song.

