Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

32 Years of Mr India: Anil Kapoor Dedicates the Moment to Veeru Devgan, Shares Pics

It was 32 years ago that Anil Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer Mr. India hit the screens.

IANS

Updated:May 29, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
32 Years of Mr India: Anil Kapoor Dedicates the Moment to Veeru Devgan, Shares Pics
Image courtesy: Anil Kapoor/ Twitter
Loading...
It was 32 years ago that Anil Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer Mr. India hit the screens. Getting nostalgic, its director Shekhar Kapur said on Wednesday that the film refuses to age. Anil, on the other hand, said he wanted to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the late Bollywood action director Veeru Devgan.

"'Mr. India' was made iconic by its children-friendly action scenes and Veeru's Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible," Anil tweeted.

"Veeru Devgan was an amazing man and I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed," he added.

Veeru Devgn, the father of actor Ajay Devgn, died here on Monday, family sources said. He was 85.




Shekhar posted a collage of images from the iconic film and captioned it: "What's with this film! It's 32 years old today and refuses to age. Mr. India."




Earlier this month, Anil and Shekhar had met and shared a glimpse of the meeting on Twitter.

Shekhar teased fans as he wrote: "Discussing the look for the next 'Mr India 2', or another movie together? You tell them Anil."

Then Anil wrote: "Feels like deja vu! Shekhar and I are deep in discussion about something new and super exciting! We're hoping to create the same magic we did before with 'Mr. India'."

Mr. India is the story of a poor man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After discovering his scientist father's invisibility device, he fights to save his children and all of India from the clutches of a villain Mogambo -- an unforgettable portrayal by late actor Amrish Puri.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram