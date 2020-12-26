Ajay Devgn Happy About Dharavi Reporting Zero Covid Positive Cases

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday expressed joy as Dharavi in Mumbai has recorded zero Covid-19 positive cases.

"Christmas has brought cheer! #Dharavi reported ‘Zero' #Covid19 positive cases. #COVID19," he tweeted.

Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slum, recorded zero Covid cases on Friday, for the first time since the pandemic broke out in the congested settlement on April 1, said health officials.

On Friday, he had taken to Twitter to wish his fans a Merry Christmas. He shared a hand-written note which read, "Have a great holiday season. Merry Christmas."

Wish you all a Merry Christmas & a safe holiday season! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/mnVi0Rr6bx — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 25, 2020

Wife, actress Kajol also took to Instagram to share a picture of a wall full of happy memories, along with Christmas decorations. She wrote, "Someone pointed out to me that the way we run the world is changing and only for the better, but in the meanwhile we will have to go through the really shitty adjustment period.

To a better world and a better tomorrow! That’s my wish for this Christmas."

On the acting front, Devgn's film Maidaan is set for release on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor is currently also busy with his self-starring upcoming directorial Mayday. He features alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the film.

There have been reports that Devgn has purchased the Hindi remake rights of the 2019 Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura.