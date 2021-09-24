33 Years of 'Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi': Iconic Marathi Comedy Still Rules People's Hearts

‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’, considered a cult in Marathi cinema, owing to the tremendous response it received, has completed 33 years since its release. Not only did the classic comedy entertain the audience but also informed them. Released on September 23, 1988, the film continues to inspire and enthral the audience even today.

Directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, ‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’ starred actors such as Laxmikant Berde, Sushant Ray, Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Priya Berde, Nivedita Saraf, Sudhir Joshi and Nayantara among others. Their inimitable performances and comic-timing made the movie a roaring success.

The beautiful songs such as ‘Hridayi Vasant, Kuni Tari Aane’ and ‘Ashi hi Banwabanvi’ are still hummed by the audience. The film was such a huge success that it has been remade in five languages — ‘Paying Guests’ in Hindi, ‘Mr. and Mrs 420’ in Punjabi, ‘Chitram Vallare Vichitram’ in Telugu, ‘Jio Pagla’ in Bengali, and ‘Olu Saar Bari Olu’ in Kannda.

The original story of this film is inspired by Rishikesh Mukherjee’s film ‘Biwi Aur Makan’. It was the directorial debut of actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and was his highest-grossing movie of the ’80s with a profit of around Rs. 3 crores.

Actor Ashwini Bhave tweeted about the 33rd anniversary from her account.

Actor Swapnil Joshi paid a tribute on his Instagram account:



Speaking to ETimes, Filmmaker Sachin Pilgaonkar said, “We see people are still watching it on the television. I think the audience made this film iconic and only they could recognize the film as an epic. The director is unaware of the fact that the audience has the strength to turn one film into an epic.”

