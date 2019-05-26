English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
35 Years of Saaransh: Anupam Kher Thanks Mahesh Bhatt for Giving Him the 'Best' Role of His Life
Veteran actor Anupam Kher credits his flourishing career in Bollywood to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who directed him in the 1984 acclaimed film 'Saaransh'.
Image: Facebook/Anupam Kher
Veteran actor Anupam Kher credits his flourishing career in Bollywood to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who directed him in the 1984 acclaimed film Saaransh.
Saaransh, which has clocked 35 years of its release in the Hindi film industry, revolved around a retired school teacher and his wife, who come to terms with life after the death of their only son in a mugging incident on the streets of New York.
The actor tweeted: "My first film 'Saaransh' was released on May 25, 1984. It has been 35 years since then. I was 28 and I played a 65-year-old BV Pradhan (in the movie). It seems like a long journey. But to me, it is just the beginning. Thank you. Keep blessing me. I've a long way to go."
Bhatt thanked Anupam for giving "Saaransh your life". "As our late Sanjeev Kumar said 'Anupam was born to play this role'. Gratitude," added the filmmaker.
To which, Anupam replied: "Thank you Mahesh Bhatt saab for your faith in a 28-year-old newcomer in Mumbai and giving him the best role of his life. You changed my life forever. Love and gratitude and much more for a lifetime."
The 63-year-old actor was last seen on the big screen in The Accidental Prime Minister. He played former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film.
My 1st film #Saaransh was released on the 25th Of May, 1984. It has been 35 years since then. I was 28 & I played a 65yr old #BVPradhan. It seems like a long journey. But to me it is just the beginning. Thank you. Keep blessing me. I’ve a long way to go.🙏😍 #35YearsOfAnupamKher pic.twitter.com/Zrj5kkaR3v— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 24, 2019
Thank you @MaheshNBhatt Saab for your faith in a 28 year old new comer in Mumbai and giving him the best role of his life. You changed my life forever. Love and gratitude and much more for a lifetime.🙏😍🙏 https://t.co/wupMtAgDEu— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 25, 2019
