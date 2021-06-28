CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#JammuAirport#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»365 Days Star Michele Morrone Says He Would Love to Work in a Bollywood Film
1-MIN READ

365 Days Star Michele Morrone Says He Would Love to Work in a Bollywood Film

Michele Morrone.

Michele Morrone.

Michele Morrone, who became an overnight sensation after the release of his Netflix film 365 Days, says he wants to work in India now.

Italian actor Michele Morrone shot to fame overnight since he appeared in the Polish erotic drama titled 365 Days. The actor’s look and features did not go unnoticed by fans around the world, including India. Also, a model, actor, singer and fashion designer, Michele is said to be looking at lucrative prospects in Bollywood. Media reports over the last few days suggested that at least three popular Bollywood filmmakers and producers have approached him. It was also reported that Karan Johar also expressed interest in casting him.

In a candid chat with Bombay Times, Michele opened up about his overnight stardom and plans of working in a Bollywood film. Michele said that after having noticed the industry's interest in casting him, his management team has expanded to India. He mentioned that he would love to do a Hindi film. As an actor, he loves challenging roles as they sometimes tend to make you uncomfortable. ”I believe when you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you start creating magic," he told the portal. When asked about how he feels as many popular Bollywood personalities started following him on social media, he said, “I am honoured and humbled.”

Michele, who recently condemned the theft and ensuing leak of his private pictures, had addressed it via his Instagram Stories. He said that as an actor your life becomes public but as a human being, he would still like his privacy to himself. He added he was a huge fan of privacy and it is never okay to invade someone's privacy as it's very disrespectful. “What happened is a big offence to me. I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally(sic.)," wrote Michele.

Michele was plucked from anonymity to feature in 365 Days, which became a big lockdown hit last year. Based on a novel by the same title by Blanka Lipinska, which is a part of a trilogy, the Polish erotic drama released on Netflix. He plays a Sicilian mobster named Massimo Torricelli.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 28, 2021, 21:48 IST