365 Days Star Michele Morrone Says He Would Love to Work in a Bollywood Film

Italian actor Michele Morrone shot to fame overnight since he appeared in the Polish erotic drama titled 365 Days. The actor’s look and features did not go unnoticed by fans around the world, including India. Also, a model, actor, singer and fashion designer, Michele is said to be looking at lucrative prospects in Bollywood. Media reports over the last few days suggested that at least three popular Bollywood filmmakers and producers have approached him. It was also reported that Karan Johar also expressed interest in casting him.

In a candid chat with Bombay Times, Michele opened up about his overnight stardom and plans of working in a Bollywood film. Michele said that after having noticed the industry's interest in casting him, his management team has expanded to India. He mentioned that he would love to do a Hindi film. As an actor, he loves challenging roles as they sometimes tend to make you uncomfortable. ”I believe when you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you start creating magic," he told the portal. When asked about how he feels as many popular Bollywood personalities started following him on social media, he said, “I am honoured and humbled.”

Michele, who recently condemned the theft and ensuing leak of his private pictures, had addressed it via his Instagram Stories. He said that as an actor your life becomes public but as a human being, he would still like his privacy to himself. He added he was a huge fan of privacy and it is never okay to invade someone's privacy as it's very disrespectful. “What happened is a big offence to me. I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally(sic.)," wrote Michele.

Michele was plucked from anonymity to feature in 365 Days, which became a big lockdown hit last year. Based on a novel by the same title by Blanka Lipinska, which is a part of a trilogy, the Polish erotic drama released on Netflix. He plays a Sicilian mobster named Massimo Torricelli.

