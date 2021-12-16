38 Years of Hero: The Film That Turned a Chawl's Jay Kishan Shroff to Jackie Shroff

Thirty-eight years ago, on this day, Hero, starring Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri, was released in the cinemas. Made under the direction of Subhash Ghai, Hero made Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri the overnight stars.

The film transformed Jay Kishan Shroff, living in a chawl, to the then Bollywood heartthrob Jackie Shroff. Although Jackie’s first film was Swami Dada, Hero was his first film as the male lead. Film’s female star Meenakshi was also just a movie old. Now let’s have a look at some other aspects of this film.

Nothing about Jackie Shroff’s early life is hidden from anyone. The actor has talked at length about his life before films. Jackie’s initial life was full of difficulties. However, everyone gets that one opportunity, it’s just how well you capitalise on it. Jackie, who used to do just any work for survival in Mumbai, was once standing at a bus stand when a person noticed him. Jackie was always tall and good looking. That person asked Jackie if he would like to do modelling. “What’s that," responded Jackie.

The person told Jackie that the modelling didn’t entail much, adding that he had to just get clicked and he will also receive some remuneration for it. Jackie accepted the offer and earned Rs 7,000 from that project. The actor started modelling regularly after his maiden project. One day, director Subhash Ghai noticed Jackie. The director was planning ‘Hero’ back then and he offered the film to Jackie.

Jackie, a complete Mumbaikar, did modelling but had no idea about acting. Subhash would even scold him during the shoot of the film, but when Hero was released, it turned out to be a huge hit. Jackie became the most popular hero of the time, so much so that every director wanted to take him in his film. It was Jackie’s modesty that even after the film’s success, he did not leave his chawl. And big directors and filmmakers came to Chawl to cast Jackie in their films.

