4 Bollywood Celebrity Couples Who Accepted Their Relationship in Public

Recently, Bollywood has seen many celebrities who have accepted their relationship in public.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor confirmed today that he is dating malaika Arora. The two were first linked two years back and continued to step out together on multiple occasions, but remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Arjun Kapoor revealed more on his relationship with Malaika and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation.

The actor was quoted as saying, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable."

However, the Gunday actor is not the only one to have spilled the beans on his relationship status. Bollywood has seen quite a few celebrities, who, over the course of the last year have brought their love life out into the public domain.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: The Kapoor khandaan lad was seen with his ladylove officially together for the first time at Sonam Kapoor's wedding. The star-couple who met on sets of Brahmastra reportedly hit it off on the sets of the film. In fact, the mums of both actors too seem to have embraced their children's choices with open arms.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar: The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in 2018 and have since then gone full public with their PDAs on the photo-sharing platform. They have often been seen on romantic dates and getaways. The duo is presently in London and Shibani shared a picture on Instagram in which they are seen chilling with former kickboxing champion, Drew Neal in London.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades: Actor Arjun Rampal, it seems has found love in the arms of South African model-actress Gabriella Demetriades. On Christmas, the beauty made her relationship with Rampal, Insta official with a post that she captioned, "All I want for Christmas is..." Now it turns out that Gabriella is pregnant with Arjun's child as well.

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani: Following his divorce with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan has found love in Italian model Giorgia Andriani. In fact, he has gone on record saying that he is dating Andriani. The couple has made several appearances together in various events across Mumbai.
