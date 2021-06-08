4 Booked for Spreading Rumours About Mohit Raina

Actor Mohit Raina has filed a complaint against four people who allegedly started ‘Mohit Bachao (Save Mohit)’ campaign on social media saying his life is in danger just like late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On orders of the Borivali Court, a complaint has been registered against Mohit’s self-proclaimed well wisher Sara Sharma and her friends Parveen Sharma, Aashiv Sharma and Mithilesh Tiwari at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai under sections 384 IPC on June 6.

The actor said, “I confirm that I am currently embroiled in a legal battle. I have preferred a suit as well as an FIR in the said matter. However, since the matter is sub judice before the Hon’ble High Court of Bombay I shall be unable to comment upon the details of said case. I thank you for your patience and support."

An offence has been registered under section 384 of the IPC against four accused at Goregoan police, it has been confirmed by a report. The section relates to extortion.

Mohit was recently affected with the novel coronavirus. He is recovering and will next be seen in Bollywood film Shiddat.

