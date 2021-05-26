4 Really Bizarre Scenes from Hindi TV Shows

Gopi, played by Giaa Manek in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, was shown washing her husband’s laptop with soap and water and then hanging it on wash-line to dry. While the scene doesn’t get old and gets recreated on comedy shows like Gangs of Filmistaan. We have brought you more such bizarre scenes from Hindi TV shows. Also, why blame only Gopi?

Sasural Simar Ka

The scene featured protagonist Simar, played by Dipika Kakkar, turning into a fly. You wonder how? Let us tell you. Simar gets cursed by a saint and turns into a fly. Things get wilder when the fly fixes all the woes of her in-laws with its magical powers.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Ridhima, played by Helly Shah, trips over an open suitcase and bangs her head against a wall. After taking the blow to her head, she falls into the same suitcase in the posture that has her fit inside it. The suitcase zips itself and Ridhima gets trapped inside it.

Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers! 🙆🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/42mqp7ZyvN— Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) September 21, 2020

Naagin 5

The scene can only be understood visually but we will try. Surbhi Jyoti and Mohit Sehgal, who played Naagin and Naag, remember that they were lovers in their past. That is when things spark up and the snakes share a kiss with forked tongues.

Hua hai milan Naag aur Naagin ka kayeen janmon baad, kaisi hogi inki chahat ki dastaan iss janam mein?Dekhiye #Naagin5 mein, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.Anytime on @justvoot @SurbhiChandna @itsmohitsehgal pic.twitter.com/kVwJ3p4QN2— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) September 11, 2020

Thapki Pyaar Ki

Besides Bihaan and Dhruv, played by Manish Goplani and Ankit Bhatia, a gorilla also falls for Thapki (Jigyasa Singh). A snippet shows Gorilla lovingly catching Thapki. A love triangle even Karan Johar couldn’t think of!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here