4-year-old Mizoram Girl Sings the Cutest Version of AR Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam remains one of the most patriotic songs of all times and has been recreated several times by other singers. This time, the singer who has made her version of the iconic song is a 4-year-old girl from Mizoram, called Esther Hnamte, who shared the video on her YouTube channel.

In the video, the girl can be seen singing this patriotic song with other children. She also has India's tricolour in her hand and the video has many visuals from the picturesque state of Mizoram. The caption of the YouTube video asks Indians to be proud of the country as India is “a land of love, care and affection.”

It further says, “Let us stand together to be good sons and daughters for our motherland in spite of the diversities.” Esther can be seen singing the song in tune and her performance is receiving appreciation from those who have watched her video.

One user commented that Esther is very cute and that he is proud to be born in such a diverse nation. “Love from Gujarat,” he wrote while signing off the message.

Another user named Palin Sangydan Tamang also commented on Esther’s video. The comment said, “Dear Esther, my regards to you May our Lord Bless You more, much love and prayers from Darjeeling WB India.”

A comment on the YouTube video urged mainland Indians to stop racism. Posted by George YT, it said, “We are N.E and Original Indian. Stop north east Racism from central India.”

According to an East Mojo report, Esther has two siblings and she is the youngest child of Lalrinenga Hnamte and R Lalawmpui. In the same interview, her mother said that Esther has not understood the popularity that comes with her videos being loved and going viral.