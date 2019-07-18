4 Years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Lesser Known Facts About Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor Film

Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan released on July 17, 2015. Four years since the Salman Khan's film released, it is still as popular amongst audiences as it was back then. The film saw Salman Khan playing Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani Muslim girl, separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan. The film, which boasts of being the third highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Bollywood film, won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards.

On the occasion of the film's fourth anniversary, here's looking at a few lesser-known facts about the film.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently opened up about what went behind the selection of Munni in an exclusive interaction with ZoomTV.com where he said that Shekhar Kapur's film Masoom played an important role in how he finalised Munni. Jugal Hansraj's innocence in the film ended up becoming a key factor for the casting of Bajrangi Bhaijaan too.

In fact, the makers auditioned over 1000 girls for the role of Munni across India, Iran and Afghanistan before finding Harshaali Malhotra in Delhi.

Director Kabir Khan conceived Bajrangi's character while shooting for Ek Tha Tiger with Salman Khan. The two decided that they will collaborate for a film which will be titled Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The film is written by K .V Vijayendra Prasad who is the father of Baahubali's director SS Rajamouli.

It was Salman Khan’s idea to cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the third most important character in the film since he like Nawaz as a person and an actor after working with him in Kick.

Singer Adnan Sami made his acting debut singing his self-rendered qawwali Bhar de jholi on-screen which was featured in a crucial juncture of the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more