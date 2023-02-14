Gully Boy, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, explored the story of India's street rappers when it opened in theatres four years ago. It was selected as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards. Today, the film completes four years since its release in 2019. Gully Boy starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, and Kalki Koechlin. To mark the 4th anniversary of her film, Alia Bhatt has shared several snippets of fan art on her Instagram Stories.

The first fan art the actress shared was a sketch by artist Aniruddha Sarkar. The second one is from Sanket Deshmukh, popularly known as the creative cub. He posted a digital art of Alia’s character Safeena and portrayed her boldness, “Cause nobody messes with Safeena!" The third post the actress shared was by artist Anubha, who digitally recreated the iconic scene of Murad and Safeena standing at a bus stop and sharing their earphones. She wrote, “Gully boy stole my heart. We need more Murad and Safeenas in this world." The last one is an interactive doodle by artist Ravi Koranga, depicting the major characters of the film in one frame. Alia shared the fan art in a series of Stories, captioning them: “Four years of Gully Boy."

Vijay Varma, who played a vital role in the film, also celebrated Gully Boy's fourth anniversary. He wrote, “4 years of Gully Boy. The movie made with so much love, passion and compassion that it resonated with all and apna time aayega became the anthem. Big love to the entire team and to the audience who had made the film their own."

He shared a series of pictures. The first was yet another fan art depicting the gully gang. Next, he posted pictures with Ranveer Singh from the sets of the film. He followed it with some behind-the-scenes pictures with his co-stars. He also posed with Alia Bhatt at one of the promotional events for the film.

Director Zoya Akhtar reunited with the 'Gully Boys' on the film's 4th anniversary. She shared a photo with Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vijay Varma and wrote, “Missing Safeena and Skye. We Turned 4."

Gully Boy won a record 13 Filmfare Awards in a single year, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

