4 Years of Highway: Imtiaz Ali Goes Down Memory Lane, Shares Unseen Photos of Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda

Imtiaz Ali's cinema is not every cinebuff's cup of tea. But for the ones who like his work, the films manage to etch an indelible mark on their hearts and minds. One such film was the 2014-released film Highway, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. The film not only managed to evoke a myriad of emotions but also cemented Alia's place as an actor to look out for.The story of Veera (Alia), made for one of those rare films that concealed as much as it revealed. A road movie of sorts sees an affluent Delhi girl finding solace in the arms of her brutal kidnapper, Mahabir Bhatt (Randeep). Even though the concept of the victim falling in love with her kidnapper - the Stockholm Syndrome - isn't new, Ali's idea of turning it into a healing journey - for both souls - worked out a tender marvel.As the film completes 4 years today, Ali took to social media to share some unseen moments from the shoot days. He captioned the album as, "4 years of Highway!"Randeep Hooda too shared an unseen artistic photograph on Instagram and wrote, "This picture for me embodies the essence of the souls that lived on together forever .. the haves and have nots are equals under the sun even if only in the shadows cast by its kisses #4yearsofHighway @aliaabhatt @imtiazaliofficial"Even after 4 years of its official release, the film and its music composed by maverick AR Rahman, continues to hold a special place in the hearts and minds of the viewers.