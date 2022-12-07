4 Years of Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Calls Him 'Force of Pure Energy'

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath completes four years of its release today. Set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, the film explored an inter-faith love story between a Hindu Brahmin girl and a Muslim boy, and starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, in her debut outing.

It remains one of Sushant’s most memorable performances and catapulted Sara into instant stardom. The film performed fairly well at the box office and its songs composed by Amit Trivedi are still some of the most revisited tracks. The lead cast’s sizzling chemistry also grabbed the attention of many.

Talking about how Kedarnath (2018) remains of his most challenging films till date, Abhishek says, “The movie was an adventure from start to finish. While conceptualising itself, we knew we were fighting an uphill battle, but even now thinking about it, the sheer grit, passion, and devotion it took to make it, sends shivers down our spine.”

Remembering Sushant, the director remarks, “I am extremely grateful that we made it and that I got the opportunity to work with Sushant again and experience the force of pure energy that he was. I really do believe playing Mansoor was one of Sushant’s finest works.”

Abhishek also took to social media on the occasion and shared a series of behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the film featuring Sushant and Sara. He captioned it, “It’s the all consuming drive to tell a story that gives one the energy to go through incredible hardships and a belief that the story MUST be told. I am forever grateful to the powers above that gave me the opportunity to deliver #kedarnath. #jaibholenath 🙏🏼❤️ #4yearsofkedarnath”

Sara also shared some images with her co-star on Instagram. Recalling the shoot days with him, she said that she learnt ‘so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrises’. She further added, “And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be 💫 From Kedarnath to Andromeda ♾️”

The entire country was in shock after the news emerged on June 14, 2020 that Sushant had ended his life. The case was soon referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing the reason behind his untimely demise. Fans and family had alleged that Sushant was forced to take the extreme step.

It was a matter of time before the Narcotics Control Bureau started investigating the case from a drugs angle, and even arrested Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and many others.

