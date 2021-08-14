40 Years of Silsila: Yash Chopra Signed Jaya-Rekha On Amitabh's Recommendation

Some films become a very important part of an actor’s life and one such film is Silsila. It has been 40 years since the release of the film today, but the story and the songs of the film remain fresh. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film premiered on August 14, 1981. Yash Chopra was considered a director who made films according to the time and audiences’ interest. With a star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Sanjeev Kumar and Shashi Kapoor, Silsila created a special place in the hearts of people.

One can imagine how difficult a task it must have been for the director to make a film with Amitabh, Rekha and Jaya. The film remained in news more for its lead actors than its story and songs initially. Legend has it that when Yash Chopra decided to make Silsila, Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi was a famous pairing. Therefore, like any other director, he, too, thought of bringing the famous on-screen pairing for his film. He also signed Smita Patil.

However, Amitabh was not okay with this decision. He suggested Yash Chopra cast Rekha and Jaya instead of Smita and Parveen. Reports say the shooting of the film had already begun when changes were made to the cast. In Amitabh’s pressure, Yash Chopra had to change his decision. The two actresses were also said to be upset with Yash Chopra’s decision. Once they started shooting for the film with Jaya and Rekha, Yash Chopra is said to have taken a promise from all the actors that there won’t be any problem during the shoot. However, it was not that easy for the director as the real-life feelings could be felt on the sets as well. Both the director and Amitabh remained stressed during the shoot of the film.

Silsila did not get a lot of success when it was released but gained a lot of popularity later. The songs of the film are amazing people still listen to them regularly.

