41 Years of Kranti: Dilip Kumar Shot This Scene to Perfection After Manoj Kumar's Trick

Actor-director Manoj Kumar’s star-studded film Kranti was released on this day, 41 years ago. The film moved the audience and left an indelible mark on their hearts. The Manoj Kumar directorial starred Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Sarika, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, and Tom Alter

Kranti features among the most well-known and well-made patriotic films. Manoj Kumar was also in the writing team of the film with Salim-Javed and Santosh Kumar.

The prints of the film Kranti were imported from Japan:

The popularity of Kranti, which was released 41 years ago, has not waned even today. Manoj Kumar had worked extremely hard to make this film a grand success. Special prints of Kranti, the most expensive film of the 80s, were imported from Japan. Manoj Kumar had himself revealed that at the time, there used to be 120-150 shifts and films used to get finished in 55-100 days. But it took 2 years to make Kranti. It took two months to shoot only the climax. The making of this film was an arduous task.

When heavy iron chains troubled Dilip Kumar:

However, there is a funny anecdote from the time the film was being shot. Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was shackled in heavy chains and presented before the royal court in a scene in Kranti. While filming this scene, Manoj Kumar was repeatedly taking takes, but the scene could not be shot to perfection. Manoj Kumar could not understand what was troubling Dilip Kumar.

Manoj Kumar’s trick:

An irked Dilip Kumar told Manoj Kumar to lighten the “chained jewellery" he had made him wear. Dilip Kumar felt overburdened with the weight of the heavy iron chain and said that it was a thing of the past when we used to shoot with 15 Kg armour.

Manoj Kumar understood the problem of Dilip Sahab, and the shooting was stopped immediately. The director figured out a trick and got the iron chains made of rubber. It was painted in such a manner that it looked like a real iron chain. Thus, with this trick the scene was shot to perfection.

Popular songs:

Kranti’s songs were also major hits. Even today, songs like Zindagi Ki Na Tote Ladi, Mara Thumka, and Chana Jor Garam are popular.

