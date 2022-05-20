44 Years Of Rajinikanth's Mangudi Minor And That Special Song From The Film

Rajinikanth-starrer Mangudi Minor completed 44 years of its release on May 19. This film, directed by V.C. Guhanathan, was not successful but is remembered for some key aspects. One of them was the inclusion of clips of the late Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, the first Tamil Nadu chief minister, and Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran, the third chief minister, in a song of the film.

In this song, titled Neenga Nenachapadi Nadanthurukku, we see Vijay Kumar (who enacts the role of Lakshman) putting garlands on Annadurai’s statue. The video of this song starts with Lakshman addressing the late Annadurai affectionately as Anna. After that, a few clips where Annadurai is speaking or conducting rallies are also shown. The video follows with clips of M.G.R addressing the rallies.

The song follows with Lakshman respecting Mahatma Gandhi and Annadurai’s statues with folded hands. Several other visuals of Annadurai and M.G.R are also shown. In between these visuals, Lakshman keeps addressing the rallies and helps everyone. The video ends with Lakshman very affectionately addressing Annadurai as Anna.

Mangudi Minor was not successful but is remembered for this song and Rajinikanth’s acting. Rajinikanth enacts the role of Kumar, a villain. Mangudi Minor is based on the Hindi film Rampur Ka Lakshman, which narrates the story of Kedarnath Bhargav, his wife, Laxmi, and two sons, Ram and Lakshman who are separated after the train they are travelling on gets derailed.

Laxmi starts working as a maidservant, while Ram gets abducted by a criminal. Kedarnath and Laxman start living together. Kedarnath and Laxman are then adopted by a kind-hearted person. The twist in the story arrives when Prakash, the son of this kind hearted person, moves to Bombay and there is no news of him.

Laxman is requested to identify his whereabouts. Laxman comes to know that Prakash is sentenced to death in the wrong case. Instead, the actual culprit is Ram, his brother, who was abducted by a criminal. Laxman faces a tough choice, whether to save Prakash or his real brother Ram.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.