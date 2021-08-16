46 Years of Sholay: Dharmendra Wants Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol to Play Veeru and Basanti’s Sons

Ramesh Sippy’s cult classic film Sholay, which took Indian cinema to new heights clocked in 46 years on Monday, August 16. The iconic film has gone on to inspire several filmmakers and its dialogue, scenes, songs and characters are still fresh in people’s minds, decades after its release. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as the iconic duo Jai and Veeru, Hema Malini as Basanti, Veeru’s love interest, and Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, A K Hangal, Jagdeep, Asrani, Mac Mohan, Viju Khote and Iftekhar in pivotal roles.

An interesting trivia about the film is that Dharmendra had once said that he has thought of a sequel of the film, and had a very interesting set of actors to play the next generation of their characters. Journalist and author Roshmila Bhattacharya in her book, Matinee Men, mentioned this anecdote and wrote that Dharmendra once confided to her that he has thought of a premise for the sequel for Sholay. The film had ended with Gabbar Singh’s arrest and Jai’s untimely death, after which Veeru left the village with Basanti. Dharmendra’s idea for the sequel started right after that and according to that, Veeru and Basanti get married and settles down someplace else. They have two sons who are brought up by Radha (Jaya Bachchan), who fell in love with Jai in the film.

And the actors he wanted to play Veeru and Basanti’s son were none other than Amitabh and Jaya’s son Abhishek Bachchan and his and Hema Malini’s son Bobby Deol. In Dharmendra’s version, the boys go back to Ramgarh to avenge Jai’s death. No further details were revealed by him but the idea of Sholay’s sequel is definitely interesting.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here