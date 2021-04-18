5 Actors Who Went Out of Their Way to Prepare for a Film Role

When we see actors deliver their finest performances on screen, we are often unaware of the labour they put in to smoothly execute their parts. Many a time actors have taken the unconventional or difficult route to perfect the nuances of their roles. Today we take a look at some of those actors of recent times who walked the extra mile to get into the skin of their characters.

For his role in Sarbjit, Randeep Hooda had to lose 18kgs in 28 days and the actor achieved it by almost starving himself. In his interviews, the actor spoke at length about his transformation and revealed that there were nights when he couldn’t sleep of hunger. His struggle, however, did not go down the drain as Hooda’s performance was hailed as brilliant and one of the highlights of the film.

In her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee Pannu will step into the shoes of cricketer Mithali Raj. However, portraying the captain of the women’s national cricket team is a mammoth task and Taapsee is not keeping any stone unturned to perfect it. She has been under rigorous training and keeps sharing glimpses from her practice session.

For Vikramaditya Motwane’s survival drama Trapped, Rao had to lose weight to portray the character of a man who gets trapped in his apartment without food or water. He, too, almost starved himself and survived on a diet of carrot and coffee throughout the shoot which lasted for 20 days.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a serial killer in Anurag Kashyap’s psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0. To prepare for the role, Siddiqui visited a lot of slum areas and isolated places. There was an instance where he left his home without informing anyone. He also had to be hospitalised for a couple of days due to the unhygienic conditions present during the shoot.

To prepare for his role as a boxer in Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, Vineet Kumar Singh trained for two long years. He also sold all his belongings and moved from Mumbai to Patiala, Punjab to train for the role. Moreover, during his training period, he got injured several times and ended up breaking some of his ribs. His intense training fetched him applauds once the film was released and critics considered his performance commendable and memorable.

