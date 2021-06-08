5 Actors Who Were Engaged But Did Not Marry

Recently, Maheck Chahal, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, opened up about calling off engagement with Ashmit Patel. She said that he was not the right person for her.

Here are some more actors who were engaged but called it off before tying the knot:

Maheck Chahal – Ashmit Patel

Maheck and Ashmit ended their five-year-long relationship by calling off the engagement last year. Maheck said, “When you start living together and spending more time with a particular person, you get to know the real him/her. I don’t think that Ashmit was the right person for me.”

Karishma Tanna – Upen Patel

Karishma and Upen fell in love on Bigg Boss 8. Later, they participated in Nach Baliye 7 as a couple, where the two got engaged. They broke-up after two years. Karishma said, “Sometimes there is no answer to what went wrong. Sometimes two wonderful people or good souls are not meant to be together.”

Charu Asopa - Neeraj Malviya

Before marrying Rajeev Sen, Charu was engaged to Neeraj. The two fell in love on the sets of TV shows Mere Angne Mein. They got engaged in 2016 and called it off within a year. Neeraj said, “It is better to not have a relationship with a weak foundation.”

Shilpa Shinde – Romit Raj

Shilpa and Romit’s love story began on the sets of TV show Maayka. They got engaged but called it off a month prior to the wedding date. The actress had said, “I feel it is a wise decision and I am very happy that at least now I won’t have to make adjustments for each and every single thing. I will now be able to take my own decisions.”

Karan Singh Grover – Barkha Sengupta

Back in 2004, Karan and Barkha were dating and reportedly engaged but got separated in 2006. While Karan is married to Bipasha Basu, Barskha found love in Indraneil Sengupta.

