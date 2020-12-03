5 'Almost Christmas' Films to Watch This Festive Season

With December, the season of joy and festivities is here and that means people are tuning into the many classic Christmas movies to watch with their families. However, there is another very interesting category the netizens swear by, the 'Almost Christmas' movies.

There are films that are based around Christmas time, but they are not about the festival per se. These films are tonally different, and don't have the underlying messages associated with Christmas in them.

Die Hard

One of the most famous films in the list, it has been debated for long whether Die Hard actually belongs in the Christmas films category! John McTiernan's Die Hard is a favourite of many, because it brought to the world hero cop John Mclane who could jump off a roof with a hose-pipe around his waist, take control of a hostage situation and single handedly save the city from German villain Hans Gruber. It is a boost of serotonin from start to finish. But while we admire Bruce Willis' athletic abilities, we can catch passing mention of Christmas and decorations in the background.

Iron Man 3

This may come as a surprise to many, but will be an absolute pleasure to catch all the details when you rewatch it. The film in which Tony Stark takes on bad scientist Aldrich Killian is actually embedded with Christmas decorations. In fact, when Iron Man wakes up in Tenesse, the town is decked with Christmas decorations. The fact that Tony Stark dedicates a stocking to his AI Jarvis, is also one of the humanising moments of the superhero.

Home Alone

Not a big surprise here. Kevin McCallister's family forgets him while they go on a vacation during Christmas time. Kevin has to protect himself and his house from the bad guys and employs a series of booby-traps resulting in hilarity that you never forget. However, even if Christmas plays a major role in the aesthetic of the film, and people love to watch it at this time, it is not necessarily a Christmas film. Even if the film could have easily happen during summer break, we wouldn't want it to be any different.

L.A. Confidential

Even though L.A. Confidential is a suave cop-drama, the film takes place around Christmas time. The 1997 Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar winner isn't festive to say the least but it has an amazing soundtrack, along with mention of the festival and decorations. Bloody Christmas by Jerry Goldsmith is as much a part of the film, as much as the crazy twists and turns. Starring Kevin Spacey, Kim Bassinger, Russel Crowe and Guy Pierce, the film is one of the most subtle 'Almost Christmas' films. You just have to pay attention to the details.

Deadly Night, Silent Night

One of the scariest films made on the backdrop of Christmas, 'Deadly Night, Silent Night' is for the people who want something different than the sickly-sweet spirit of Christmas. This film is not for the easily spooked, as it tells the story of a murderous Santa Claus and has many bone-chilling moments. However, this film deserves a place in this list for trying something new and original. Directed by Charles Sellier, the film is a guaranteed roller-coaster ride.