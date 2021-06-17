5 Amazing Films to Stream on Regional OTT Platforms

With theatres shut, OTT platforms have made streaming content easier than before. With several of them offering amazing content, it can be hard to select what you want to stream next. But we have listed a few great films that you can find on the regional OTT platforms.

Tangra Blues (Hoichoi)

Set in the slums of Kolkata, Tangra Blue is a musical drama that focuses on a band formed by the slum kids aided by their leader Sanjib Mondal and a music-maker Joyee. The film follows their journey of rising against all odds and the occasional banter between the two adult musicians, who come from different school of thoughts. Directed by Supriyo Sen, it stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Madhumita Sarcar in pivotal roles.

Zombie Reddy (aha)

A zombie film based on the coronavirus pandemic might be the last thing someone wants to see right now, but the moments of humour in this Telugu film makes it a good watch. It follows a game developer and his friends who attempt to escape from a zombie apocalypse in Rayalaseema. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film stars Sajja Teja and Anandhi in pivotal roles.

Onbathu Kuzhi Sampath (Regal Talkies)

This Tamil romantic drama revolves around an unruly village man Sampath who falls in love with a quiet introverted woman Vasanthi but faces several hindrances as their love is not approved by the society. His attempts to tame his way to gain the approval of her parents and the shock that awaits him afterwards form the crux of the film.

Reva (Oho Gujarati)

This National Award-winning film portrays the culture and traditions of Gujarat through a man who visits an ashram in the state after living all his life in the US. As he connects with the local people, he finds a new purpose in his life and comes across truths that shape his future. Directed by Rahul Bhole and Vinit Kanojia, it is based on the novel Tatvamasi by Dhruv Bhatt.

Kokoli: Fish Out of Water (Aao Nxt)

Snehasis Das’s Kokoli – Fish Out of Water is a commentary on climate change and how the fury of nature can uproot people’s lives in a blink, and attempts to educate the people on the same. It tells the story of a group of fishermen living in coastal Odisha, who lose their land and livelihood owing to soil erosion caused by climate change.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here